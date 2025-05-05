Roquette Frères: Roquette Announces a New Organization following the Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

Roquette Announces a New Organization following the Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

The company launches two renewed and strengthened Business Groups, and appoints their new leaders

Lille, May 5, 2025 - Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, announces today a new organization following the successful acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions announced on May 1. The new organization is designed to enhance agility and customer responsiveness, positioning Roquette for long-term, sustainable growth.

Now with over 11,000 employees, 40 manufacturing sites and a strengthened network of global R&D and Innovation Centers, the company significantly expands its global footprint and the diversity of its portfolio. This growth brings a more balanced offering between Roquette's health and nutrition sectors, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering innovative offerings worldwide.

The new organization features two Business Groups that will rely on dedicated teams and assets to fully focus on meeting customer and market needs. Isabelle Bouvier is appointed as CEO of the Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group and Pascal Leroy as CEO of the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group. Béatrice Totel replaces Isabelle Bouvier as CFO of Roquette.

Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette, commented: "Building on our robust and integrated business model, Roquette is strengthening its organization by creating two well-balanced and complementary Business Groups. Each Business Group will be equipped with dedicated assets, capabilities, and teams to better serve our customers, all while continuing to operate under the strong Roquette brand. I congratulate Isabelle, Pascal, and Béatrice on their appointments and have every confidence in their ability to lead the company towards sustained success."

Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group

As a key player in pharmaceutical excipients, Roquette's Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group helps address complex challenges in drug delivery and patient care. The creation of a dedicated team will allow the company to offer greater agility in its customer service and product development. The new Business Group is poised to accelerate growth through innovation and unparalleled service quality, further cementing Roquette's leadership in the pharmaceutical and health sectors.

Isabelle Bouvier, who brings extensive corporate experience within international environments, is appointed to lead the Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group. Isabelle joined Roquette as Chief Financial Officer in 2021, also overseeing Digital, M&A and Strategy. As part of this role, she led the acquisition processes of both Qualicaps in 2023 and IFF Pharma Solutions, preparing the integration from the signing in March 2024.

Isabelle Bouvier commented: "Over the past few years, we have accelerated Roquette's positioning as a key partner for major pharmaceutical companies, with our own successful track record, the recent acquisition of Qualicaps and now the transformative acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions. I am delighted to lead the merger of these three entities into a single, unified Business Group. This integration will strengthen our health and pharma activities by combining the industry's largest portfolio of oral drug delivery solutions, unparalleled technological expertise, a truly global footprint, and a unique ability to serve our customers worldwide. In partnership with our customers, our teams are committed to discovering and delivering the best solutions to improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group

Since its beginning, Roquette has excelled in developing versatile and sustainable ingredients from plant-based raw materials. Following the acquisition, some of the business and product lines from IFF have now been integrated into Roquette's Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group, enhancing its expertise in food and selected industrial applications. With an expanded portfolio, the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group is well positioned for further growth in the rapidly evolving food and nutrition, animal nutrition, and bio-based industrial market segments.

Roquette is pleased to announce that Pascal Leroy is appointed to lead the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group. Pascal joined Roquette over twelve years ago and has held various senior leadership positions within the company overseeing Commercial, Procurement, Quality and Supply Chain activities.

Pascal Leroy added: "Our nutrition and bioindustry activities have successfully driven the company to where it is today. As we bring them together in our Business Group, I look forward to building on our strong operational capabilities and to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of our markets.Our ambition is to become the leading supplier of plant-based ingredients that contribute to healthier, tastier foods, and more sustainable lifestyles. Our teams are fully engaged and ready to achieve this goal."

Chief Financial Officer

Following Isabelle Bouvier's appointment, Béatrice Totel is now CFO of Roquette.

Since joining the company in 2021 as Head of Business Finance, Béatrice has played a pivotal role in shaping Roquette's business finance strategy and operations. Her extensive experience in key financial roles within multinational industrial companies has equipped her with exceptional business acumen and a distinguished track record in finance leadership. Her expertise will ensure a smooth transition and continuity within the organization.

About Roquette

Roquette is a leading provider of plant-based ingredients, excipients and pharmaceutical solutions dedicated to enhancing the quality and convenience of essential products for consumers and patients worldwide.

Roquette employs more than 11,000 people globally, operating in more than 150 countries through more than 40 manufacturing sites and 20 R&D and innovation centers. The company achieved a turnover of €4.5 billion in 2024.

Harnessing natural resources like wheat, corn and cellulose, Roquette crafts high-performance ingredients and solutions used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and bio-based products.

Roquette is a family-owned company driven by a long-term vision and a constant commitment to innovation. For almost a century, Roquette has been empowering better living and building a sustainable future by offering the best of nature.

