AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - March 2025

"The first quarter of 2025 was yet another active and eventful quarter for AlzeCure Pharma. In February 2025, we received a grant of EUR 2.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC), with the possibility of additional funding through the EIC fund. We are very proud and honored to receive this prestigious grant, which is both a significant financial contribution to the company and an acknowledgment of the groundbreaking potential of ACD856. During the quarter, we also published and presented new positive preclinical findings from our clinical Alzheimer's project NeuroRestore ACD856 at the world-leading Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) conference. We also published new data in our other Alzheimer's project, Alzstatin, which showed a clear plaque-reducing effect, among other findings. With these positive results, we demonstrate that AlzeCure continues to deliver."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for January - March, 2025

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sale sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -10,108 thousand (-9,804).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.11 (-0.16).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -10,679 thousand (SEK -10,063).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 24,718 thousand (22,688).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 20,819 thousand (19,037).

Significant events during the period January - March, 2025

The company announces on February 17, 2025, that it has been awarded an EU grant for a Phase II clinical trial of NeuroRestore ACD856 for Alzheimer's disease.

In February, the company publishes a new scientific article demonstrating the unique mechanism of action behind Alzstatin, which is being developed for Alzheimer's disease.

On April 9, the company announces that its Annual General Meeting will convene on May 14, 2025.

Significant events after the end of the period

In early April, the company presents new preclinical data for the lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 at the international Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD) conference in Vienna.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

