WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 09:02
3,020 Euro
-0,98 % -0,030
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9142,97209:27
2,9162,97209:27
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 08:36 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") refers to its stock exchange announcements dated April 2, 2025, regarding the initiation of a repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares through open market transactions on the Euronext Oslo Børs (the "Buyback"), pursuant to an agreement with Arctic Securities AS ("Arctic"), and April 25, 2025, regarding the extension of the Buyback timeline. A total NOK amount equivalent to $5 million has been set aside for the Buyback.

The Buyback commenced on April 2, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of; (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares as set above; (ii) the maximum total consideration as set out above has been reached; or (iii) May 28, 2025.

For the period from April 28, 2025, to and including May 2, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 176,500 shares at an average price of NOK 36.4282 per share. All transactions during the period were carried out under the agreement with Arctic and comprise all transactions made by or on behalf of the Company.

Please find below the transaction overview:

Transaction overview

Date

Trading venue

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average share price (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

28 April 2025

XOSL

21,500

38.1231

819,647

29 April 2025

XOSL

52,500

36.9464

1,939,687

30 April 2025

XOSL

55,500

36.1430

2,005,939

02 May 2025

XOSL

47,000

35.4109

1,664,311


Previously disclosed buyback under the program (accumulated)


581,000

35.8009

20,800,295


Accumulated buyback under the program


757,500

35.9470

27,229,880

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 6,157,500 of own shares, corresponding to 3.63% of the Company's share capital.

An overview of all transactions made under the Buyback that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this notice and available at www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:
Robert Jensen, CEO
robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com
+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus--transactions-made-under-share-buyback-program,c4144789

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4144789/3425097.pdf

Paratus - Appendix Buyback Transaction List 28 April - 2 May 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4144789/99b45d63996bc842.pdf

Paratus - Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program 05022025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-transactions-made-under-share-buyback-program-302445818.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
