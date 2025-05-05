Anzeige
WKN: A3E3N3 | ISIN: EE3100149394 | Ticker-Symbol: X8K
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 09:15
44,600 Euro
+1,36 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
AS Infortar: Aktsiaselts Infortar interim report for Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Aktsiaselts Infortar interim report for Q1 2025

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 5 May 2025.Please join the webinar via the following links:

  • at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar
  • at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Estonia's largest investment holding company, Infortar, increased its turnover by 20% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, reaching €447 million. The group's total assets nearly doubled to €2.6 billion, while investments tripled to €22 million. In recent years, Infortar has nearly doubled the size of its real estate portfolio and is actively expanding across multiple sectors.

Since August 1st of last year, the results of Tallink, a group company, have been consolidated into Infortar's financial statements. Due to the highly seasonal nature of the maritime transport business, Tallink's first-quarter loss of €33 million was reflected in Infortar's own results. An additional impact came from a €1.7 million income tax expense, resulting in a total net loss of €14.6 million for Infortar in the first quarter, of which €4.5 million was attributable to Infortar's shareholders. The energy business was affected by an exceptionally warm winter and lower consumption, but remained profitable overall. The real estate segment, meanwhile, showed significant year-on-year growth in volumes.

"The economy stands on three pillars - agriculture, industry, and services. In recent years, Infortar has expanded its presence across all three to achieve its goals and diversify risk. Moreover, we have grown into a market leader in each," said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

"The performance of Tallink had the biggest impact on Infortar's first-quarter profitability. In addition to typical seasonality, passenger numbers in the first quarter reflected the state of the core markets' economies and low consumer confidence. Still, it is important to note that the most challenging period of the year is now behind Tallink, and the outlook is more optimistic," Hanschmidt added.

"The energy business was affected by an exceptionally mild winter, lower consumption, and a gas surplus. Nevertheless, the segment remained profitable, primarily due to well-placed investments in gas distribution networks in Latvia and Poland. In real estate, we continued rapid growth - over the past year, we have expanded our portfolio by nearly 50%, becoming one of the largest property owners in the Baltics," said Hanschmidt.

"Despite a turbulent environment, Infortar continues to grow as one of the largest investment companies on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea, actively seeking new investment opportunities. Our balance sheet strength is the key indicator of resilience - Infortar's financial position and liquidity remain solid, free liquidity is €153 million enabling us to generate cash and invest. We can also confirm our continued commitment to the stated dividend policy. Diversification across sectors and countries has created a strong platform that provides confidence even in volatile times," Hanschmidt concluded.

Major Event

Maritime transport

Tallink's first quarter of 2025 was impacted by low consumer and business confidence levels, the economic challenges in the Group's core markets and global geopolitical tensions. As at the end of the quarter, the Group operated 14 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 2 vessels that were chartered out and 4 vessels that were in lay-up.

During the quarter Tallink's total investments amounted to EUR 13.3 million majority of which were made to upgrading the cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Silja Serenade. The planned maintenance works totalling 68 days in the first quarter of 2025 affected the passenger and cargo levels in Finland-Sweden routes.

Energy

In the first quarter, natural gas consumption in the Finnish-Baltic region totalled 15,0 TWh, decreasing by 19% compared with the previous year (16,5 TWh). Energy sales were negatively impacted by higher-than-average temperatures, which reduced the demand for natural gas.

In the first quarter of 2025, Elenger Grupp sold a total of 4.6 TWh of energy (compared to 6,1 TWh in Q1 2024). Sales in Estonia accounted for 17% of the energy sales in Q1 2025. The company's market share decreased in Q1 2025 to 20,0% in the Finland-Baltic gas market.

Real estate

At the end of last year, the Rimi logistics center in Saue municipality received its usage permit; this summer, the new bridge in Pärnu will be completed, and next year, DEPO will open its second store in Estonia, located in Lasnamäe.

Key financial figures

Key figuresQ1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Sales revenue. m€447.357372.5841 371.775
Gross profit. m€26.06850.004128.628
EBITDA. m€27.66174.004145.275
EBITDA margin (%)6.2%19.9%10.6%
Net profit. EBIT. m€-0.65567.62477.024
Total profit(-loss). m€-14.56162.062193.670
Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€-4.47962.167191.253
EPS (euros)*-0.23.19.6
Total equity m€1 181.002820.2101 166.222
Total liabilities m€1 105.305852.6901 223.287
Net debt m€952.397195.7991 055.708
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)**3.3x1.5x3.0x

Notes: *For the earnings per share (EPS) calculation, the number of shares as of 31.03.35 has been used for comparability. Formula: profit/loss attributable to Infortar shareholders divided by the number of shares, excluding own shares issued under the stock option program. Example calculation based on the end of Q1 2024: (191 x 1,000,000) / (20,443,629 - 722,610). ** Investment loans / EBITDA, annualized. For comparability, actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp for the relevant period has been used, based on Tallink Grupp quarterly report.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by EUR 74.7 million to EUR 447.4 million (Q1 2024 consolidated revenue: EUR 372.6 million). A significant impact came from the consolidation of Tallink Grupp's results into Infortar's consolidated financial statements as of 1 August 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting
In the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR -3.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 34.5 million).
The energy segment's EBITDA was EUR 31.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 73.9 million).
In the real estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of individual real estate entities.

Based on separate real-estate companies results, the real estate segment's EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 3.8 million).

Net Profit (Loss)
The consolidated net loss for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year was EUR -14.6 million, including a loss attributable to Infortar's owners of EUR -4.5million (Q1 2024 net profit: EUR 62.1 million, including EUR 62.2 million attributable to Infortar's owners).

Investments
In the spring of 2024, Infortar entered the agricultural sector by acquiring one of Estonia's largest dairy farms in Halinga and began construction of a biomethane plant next to the farm to produce local green gas. Today, on 5 May, Infortar announced an additional investment plan in Estonia Farmid OÜ.
In the first quarter of 2025, the total amount of investments made by the Infortar Group was approximately EUR 22 million.

Financing
As of the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the Group's total loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 1 105.3million (compared to EUR 1 223.3 million at the end of the 2024 financial year). Infortar's net debt stood at EUR 952.397 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. Infortar Group's management proposes to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2024 financial year results. According to the proposal, the first payout is planned to be made no later than July, and the second payout in December 2025.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(in thousands of EUR)Q1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Revenue447 357372 5841 371 775
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-421 173-322 573-1 243 034
Write-down of receivables-116-7-113
Gross profit26 06850 004128 628
Marketing expenses-10 976-415-21 086
General administrative expenses-20 965-7 238-50 438
Profit (loss) from derivatives0 26 672
Profit (loss) from biological assets-330-139
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property0156-949
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property3 93924 659-8 691
Other operating revenue1 9566004 682
Other operating expenses-644-142-1 655
Operating profit-65567 62477 024
(in thousands of EUR)Q1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method9552 00022 974
Financial income and expenses:
Other financial investments-333013 342
Interest expense-12 896-6 745-38 274
Interest income8421 2444 979
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates-315-2100
Other financial income and expenses-451493 659
Total financial income and expenses-13 153-5 49973 806
Profit before tax-12 85364 125173 804
Corporate income tax-1 708-2 06319 866
Profit for the financial year-14 56162 062193 670
including:
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company-4 47962 167191 253
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-10 082-1052 417
Other comprehensive incomeQ1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
tems that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations -141
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments -45 792
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 53
Total of other comprehensive income -45 880
Total income, including: 147 790
including:
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 145 514
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest 2 417
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)-0,2214,629
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)-0,2114,1514,15

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of EUR)31.03.2531.12.24
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents152 908167 579
Short term financial investments00
Derivative financial assets16 9688 333
Settled derivative receivables2 448676
Other prepayments and receivables153 040155 351
Prepayments for taxes3 6503 831
Trade and other receivables51 37938 517
Prepayments for inventories1 9532 498
Inventories124 636215 914
Biological assets941941
Total current assets507 923593 640
Non-current assets31.03.2531.12.24
Investments to associates17 55916 603
Long-term derivative instruments3403 214
Other long term obligations34 68535 163
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 309 5991 315 167
Investment property68 17567 931
Property, plant and equipment598 280594 291
Intangible assets38 00838 874
Right-of-use assets46 04347 598
Biological assets2 7202 753
Total non-current assets2 115 4092 121 594
TOTAL ASSETS2 623 3322 715 234
(in thousands of EUR)31.03.2531.12.24
Current liabilities
Loan liabilities396 801497 162
Rental liabilities8 7559 020
Payables to suppliers104 66487 941
Tax obligations48 86149 354
Buyers' advances40 94631 126
Settled derivatives9 7068 728
Other current liabilities68 40963 431
Short term derivatives8 28527 704
Total current liabilities686 427774 466
Non-current liabilities31.03.2531.12.24
Long-term provisions8 4559 946
Deferred taxes3 0392 816
Other long-term liabilities43 41243 209
Long-term derivatives1 2481 471
Loan-liabilities661 602676 670
Rental liabilities38 14740 435
Total non-current liabilities755 903774 547
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 442 3301 549 013
(in thousands of EUR)31.03.2531.12.24
Equity
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-72-72
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve7 4316 223
Hedging reserve*3 510-21 674
Unrealised currency translation differences2 85445
Employment benefit reserve-44-185
Retained earnings885 688890 167
Net profit of the financial year
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent934 180909 317
Minority interests246 822256 904
Total equity1 181 0021 166 221
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 623 3322 715 234

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities
(in thousands of EUR)3 months
2024		12 months
2024
Profit for the financial year-14 561193 670
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets28 31668 251
Change in the fair value of the investment property00
Equity profits/losses-956-22 974
Change in the value of derivatives-79-1 483
Other financial income/expenses2 300-112 030
Calculated interest expenses12 89638 274
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-116-955
Income from grants recognised as revenue-385-643
Corporate income tax expense1 708-19 866
Income tax paid-1 485-10 551
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-12 18452 023
Change in inventories91 823-12 831
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities29 780-81 275
Change in biological assets33-322
Total cash flows from operating activities137 09089 288
Cash flows from investing activities3 months
2024		12 months
2024
Purchases of subsidiaries-333-111 684
Proceeds from the sale of other financial investments00
Received dividends020 862
Given loans6071 918
Interest gain7554 953
Purchases Investment property-244-10 352
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-23 305-27 835
Proceeds from sale of property1391 561
Total cash flows used in investing activities-22 381-120 577
Cash flows used in financing activities3 months
2024		12 months
2024
Gain from goverment grants394225
Changes in overdraft-43 34312 863
Proceeds from borrowings94 276358 731
Repayments of borrowings-166 362-151 790
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-3 591-11 300
Interest paid-10 754-39 153
Dividends paid0-60 997
Gain from share emission03 174
Total cash flows used in financing activities-129 380111 753
00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-14 67180 464
Cash at the beginning of the year167 57987 115
Cash at the end of the period152 908167 579
Net (decrease)/increase in cash-14 67180 464

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
