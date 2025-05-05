Darja Bolshakova Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Arco Vara as of May 5, 2025

The Management Board of Arco Vara AS has appointed Darja Bolshakova as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Darja Bolshakova brings 15 years of experience in the financial sector. She has held senior positions at companies such as BaltCap AS, Skinest Grupp AS, and SAGA Family Office, where she was responsible for financial reporting, developing investment strategies, fund administration, and M&A transactions. Bolshakova holds a master's degree in finance from the University of Tartu.

Kristina Mustonen, CEO of Arco Vara AS, commented: "Darja's thorough financial expertise and diverse experience in various sectors, including real estate development, private equity, and international investment portfolios, were decisive in her selection. I believe that strong financial leadership is the cornerstone of the company's growth and stability. Darja's analytical skills and experience in making value-based decisions will provide a solid foundation for the company's sustainable growth."

Darja Bolshakova will also become a Management Board member in all Estonian subsidiaries of Arco Vara AS.

Kristina Mustonen

Member of the Management Board

Arco Vara AS

+372 6144 630

kristina.mustonen@arcovara.com