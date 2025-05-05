WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Aviation Inc., a division of Textron Inc. (TXT), on Monday announced the delivery of a Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft to help strengthen Greece's air ambulance infrastructure.The air ambulance conversion of the aircraft was done by Fargo Jet Center at its special mission aircraft modification center at the Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota.The aircraft, equipped with the latest medical equipment, is ready to serve in diverse and remote locations.The new King Air 360C will join two other Beechcraft King Air 350C turboprops, which are already in service and be operated out of Elefsis Airbase in Greece, the company added.Commenting on the latest deal, Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, said, 'The King Air 360C will significantly boost Greece's ability to provide emergency medical care, ensuring that patients receive immediate and reliable air transport from remote areas to central locations in Greece and Europe.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX