Insplorion AB: Insplorion officially launches the Insplorion NPS-P2 hydrogen detector

Insplorion, an innovative hydrogen sensor company, is proud to announce the official launch of the Insplorion NPS-P2 hydrogen detector.

The Insplorion NPS-P2 has been developed to detect hydrogen quickly and selectively in low-oxygen (inerted) environments to enable safe and efficient hydrogen systems in safety-critical applications. With a response time under 5 seconds, it is one of the fastest hydrogen sensors on the market. The NPS-P2's uniqueness has already been confirmed by several orders from customers in various industries even before today's official launch.

"This clearly marks a milestone in Insplorion's history as the first hydrogen sensor reaches market maturity. Going from prototype to product in only two years is great evidence of Insplorion's ability to work fast and adapt to market needs. The market response we receive in ongoing dialogues makes us confident that both the NPS-P2 and its timing is right." Says Johan Rask, CEO at Insplorion.

Inerting an environment is a common safety barrier used to prevent explosive atmospheres in case of a hydrogen leak. Nevertheless, it remains critical to monitor the environment. Until this moment, it has been very difficult to detect hydrogen directly in a low-oxygen environment. Now, Insplorion NPS-P2 changes the way safety systems can be designed which enables safer and more efficient hydrogen applications.

In addition to detecting hydrogen in low oxygen environments, NPS-P2 outperforms current hydrogen detectors on the market when it comes to detection speed and selectivity - properties that are crucial in a broad range of hydrogen applications.

These new sensing properties and improved detection performance are made possible by Insplorion's Nano Plasmonic Sensing (NPS), an optical and versatile technology that detects hydrogen basically independently of other gases.

The Insplorion NPS-P2 will be officially showcased for the first time during the exhibition at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam 21-22 May.

https://www.insplorion.com/en/hydrogen-sensor-p2/

About Insplorion

Insplorion's vision is to use sensor technology for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future. With its unique sensor platform NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Insplorion operates within two fields; hydrogen sensors and research instruments. The hydrogen sensors enable safe and efficient deployment of hydrogen infrastructure through its unique benefits in detection speed, selectivity and ability to function in environments where many sensor technologies cannot. Our instruments give scientists around the world real time data within battery research and surface processes in fields like catalysis, material- and life science. Redeye AB is Insplorion's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



