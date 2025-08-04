Insplorion AB: Update on Insplorion's strategic development and ongoing key initiatives

We are pleased to share a summary of recent developments at Insplorion. The update includes: (i) progress in our strategic collaboration with Consilium Safety Group, including a follow-up order valued at approximately KSEK 700; and (ii) the status of the ATEX certification process for our hydrogen detector, Insplorion NPS-P2, including a temporary delay and subsequent revised timeline.

Progress in Strategic Collaboration with Consilium Safety Group and other business opportunities

Our collaboration with Consilium Safety Group continues to develop positively and is strengthening our market position in the marine segment. Interest in our product from Consilium's customer base is high, which is very encouraging. Preparations are already underway to manage anticipated order volumes, which we believe will be more than twice the size of the initial order placed earlier this year. The quoted order value for the upcoming follow-up order is approximately 700 KSEK.

We are also in promising discussions with potential sales and distribution partners in Europe and Asia. Additionally, we are engaging directly with end-users across various hydrogen applications, indicating long-term demand for the Insplorion NPS-P2 hydrogen detector.

Update on ATEX Certification for Insplorion NPS-P2

We are working diligently to complete the ATEX certification process and aim to communicate a positive outcome as soon as possible. There has, however, been a slight delay - partly due to resource constraints and the holiday period, but also due to design modifications we decided to implement now rather than later.

As part of the certification, production of the final version of the Insplorion NPS-P2 is now underway. These units will undergo type testing by a notified body.

The delay is not expected to materially affect current customer discussions - since sensor performance (for example, detection speed) rather than ATEX is the key decision factor at this stage. Certification still remains essential for future high-volume deliveries and is a top priority.

We are also evaluating the possibility of obtaining IECEx certification (for the U.S. market), with a potential timeline of late 2025 or early 2026, depending on customer demand and resource availability.

Participation at Smart Energy Week, Tokyo

We are proud to announce that Insplorion has been selected by the EU Business Hub to present the company at Smart Energy Week in Tokyo (September 15-19), one of the world's most prominent exhibitions for renewable energy. Through this initiative, we gain access to valuable matchmaking opportunities with selected Japanese companies.

This event, with over 2,300 exhibitors and approximately 134,000 visitors, offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore strategic partnerships, which marks an important step towards establishing a presence in the Japanese and broader Asian hydrogen markets.

Participation at Hydrogen Technology Expo, Hamburg

Insplorion will also take part in the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg this October. This event is a key gathering in the hydrogen sector, hosting more than 300 international speakers and over 20,000 participants. During the event, we will present Insplorion NPS-P2 and participate in networking sessions with key industry stakeholders.

We look forward to an active and opportunity-rich autumn. Further updates will be shared as developments progress.

Enjoy the last days of summer!

Best,

The Insplorion Team

About Insplorion

Insplorion's vision is to use sensor technology for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future. With its unique sensor platform NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Insplorion operates within two fields; hydrogen sensors and research instruments. The hydrogen sensors enable safe and efficient deployment of hydrogen infrastructure through its unique benefits in detection speed, selectivity and ability to function in environments where many sensor technologies cannot. Our instruments give scientists around the world real time data within battery research and surface processes in fields like catalysis, material- and life science. Redeye AB is Insplorion's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



