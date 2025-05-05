Knowit AB: Knowit Divests Danish Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of Knowit AB has decided to divest Knowit Consulting Services A/S to Right People Group A/S. The subsidiary holds a strong position as a freelance broker in the Danish market, offering IT-consultants across a wide range of services. Knowit will continue to support Danish clients in their digital transformation by providing project deliveries and consulting services in system development and digital customer experiences, with a clear ambition to grow its market share.

Knowit Consulting Services is wholly owned (100%) by the Knowit Group and has approximately 10 employees alongside freelance consultants invoiced through Knowit.

"Knowit Consulting Services has a stable and profitable operation with strong clients for continued growth. However, freelance brokerage is not aligned with Knowit's current strategy, which is why we believe the company has better development potential under new ownership with Right People Group," says Marie Björklund, CFO at Knowit.

The sale to Right People Group A/S will be performed at a valuation of 96 MDKK on a cash and debt-free basis. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025. In connection with closing the final capital gain will be calculated. The transaction has as limited impact on the financial result for the group. The acquisition is subject to approval from the Danish competition authorities and decision is expected during the second quarter 2025.

"Knowit has successfully operated a profitable and respected freelance broker business in the Danish market for several years. We are pleased to hand over Knowit Consulting Services to Right People Group who has been a trusted partner for many years. We are confident that the new owners will strengthen relationships with both clients and employees. Knowit will continue to focus on growth in the Danish market and offer a wide range of services to both existing and new clients undergoing digital transformation. At the intersection of strategy, technology, and creativity, we help companies and organizations leverage the digital solutions of the future," says Per Wallentin, CEO and President of Knowit.

After the sale of Knowit Consulting Services A/S, Knowit has approximately 265 employees in Denmark with offices in Copenhagen, Aarhus and Aalborg.

For more information, contact:

Marie Björklund, CFO Knowit AB, +46 70-144 98 02, or marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

For information about Knowit in Denmark: Jim Nielsen, Managing Director, +45 21 12 21 21 or jim.nielsen@knowit.dk

About Knowit

Knowit are digitalization consultants with a vision to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit supports its clients in the digital transformation and stands out among other consultancy firms through its decentralized organization and agile work methods in client assignments. The operations are divided into four business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, and Insight - which offer services in bespoke system development, digital customer experiences, the internet of things, cloud, cybersecurity, and management consultancy. Competences from several business areas are often combined in client projects. Knowit was founded in 1990 and now has around 3,900 employees, mainly in the Nordic countries, but also in operations in Germany and Poland.

Knowit AB (publ) has been listed on the stock market since 1997 and is currently listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information about Knowit, please visit knowit.eu.

About Right People Group

Right People Group is a specialized supplier of highly qualified IT and business consultants with a presence in Denmark, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The company was established in 2007 and has since developed into a leading player within IT-consulting.www.rightpeoplegroup.com