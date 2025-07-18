Knowit AB: Improved utilization and strategic acquisitions

The development during the second quarter matches that during the start of year. The market remains shaped by uncertainty, driven under geopolitical tension and economic cutbacks in several core markets. Still, we are seeing signs of stabilization and Knowit has a continued recovery in utilization level. After a period when we have performed a number of goal-oriented streamlining efforts and structural changes, we are now entering a phase where we also have a focus on creating growth, regardless of the market situation. Net sales during the quarter decreased by 11 pecent, combined with an adjusted EBITA margin of 3.6 percent. Net sales were SEK 1,490.5 (1,681.3) million and the adjusted EBITA profit was SEK 54.0 (94.2) million.

Demand remains muted and the competition is fierce, which slows price development and creates an imbalance in relation to salary development. Even if utilization is now increasing, this is not enough to counteract this imbalance in the short term. However, in the longer term, a continued improvement of utilization is a key to margin improvement and growth.



"During the quarter, we have strengthened our strategic base through two important acquisitions. Together, Milso and Insicon make up two pieces in the jigsaw puzzle of our growth strategy. They give us further cutting-edge competence in defense and insurance, areas that are well aligned with client needs and market trends. We see great potential to develop these businesses under the Knowit brand", says Per Wallentin, CEO and President.



The Nordic market continues to develop in different directions. In Norway, Knowit retains a strong position, not least thanks to increased confidence from the public sector. The development in Finland is relatively stable, whereas we face continued challenges in Denmark, driving efforts to improve both structure and profitability. In Sweden, a slight improvement can be seen, with the business area Experience in particular showing a positive development. Our internal streamlining and clearer focus on sales is starting to show results.



"We have taken important steps to future-proof our operations this spring. By adjusting structures, developing our offers further, and optimizing our resources, we build a platform for long-term competitiveness," says Per Wallentin.



For more detailed information about the results for the second quarter, please see the interim report available on the website



Presentation of the report



Knowit will be holding a presentation of the Interim Report today, Friday July18. President and CEO Per Wallentin and CFO Marie Björklund comment on the results and answer questions.



The report will be available at https://www.knowit.eu/financial-information/

The presentation starts at 10.00 am (CEST) and will be held in English.

Link to the audiocast: https://www.investis-live.com/knowit/682b521a75e117000f6ded09/mwty



Telephone numbers to the audiocast:

Sweden +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom +44 207 107 0613



Other international numbers are available HERE



No advance notification is necessary. After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.knowit.se/ir/rapporter--presentationer/

About Knowit

Knowit are digitalization consultants with the vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit supports its clients in the digital transformation and stands out among other consultancy firms through its decentralized organization and agile work methods in client assignments.

Knowit was founded in 1990 and now has around 3,800 employees, mainly in the Nordic countries, but also in operations in Poland and Germany. The operations are divided into four business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, and Insight - which offer services in bespoke system development, digital customer experiences, the internet of things, cloud, cybersecurity, and management consultancy.

Knowit AB (publ) has been listed on the stock market since 1997 and is currently listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Mid Cap.

