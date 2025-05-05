BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices showed a flat change in April, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.The consumer price index showed no variations compared to last year, following a stable increase of 0.3 percent in March.Further, this was the lowest level since March 2021, when prices were down by 0.2 percent.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.8 percent annually in April, and the decline in transport charges deepened to 2.6 percent from 2.1 percent. On the other hand, housing energy costs grew at a steady rate of 1.4 percent.Excluding food and energy, core inflation moderated to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent a month ago.Month-on-month, consumer prices stalled for the second straight month in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX