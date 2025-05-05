Anzeige
Montag, 05.05.2025
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 10:33
16,100 Euro
+0,50 % +0,080
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,12016,28011:21
16,16016,22011:22
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 10:18 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Apr

24-Apr

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

23.5

25.0

-6 %

100.7

93.0

8 %

Central Europe

65.6

45.5

44 %

262.0

165.0

59 %

East Europe

27.2

31.1

-13 %

124.4

124.9

0 %

South & West Europe

45.0

26.4

70 %

169.9

97.1

75 %

The Baltics

8.7

8.2

6 %

37.4

32.0

17 %

North America

51.5

15.3

237 %

164.0

50.7

223 %

Asia-Pacific

26.3

5.4

387 %

92.1

17.8

417 %

Africa

1.7

1.1

55 %

6.7

4.4

52 %

Zinzino

249.5

158.0

58 %

957.2

584.9

64 %

Faun Pharma

6.2

8.2

-24 %

22.2

35.8

-38 %

Zinzino Group

255.7

166.2

54 %

979.4

620.7

58 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2025,c4144937

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4144937/bfbdcb265dafb873.pdf

2504 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-april-2025-302445844.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
