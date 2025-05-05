ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-Apr
24-Apr
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
23.5
25.0
-6 %
100.7
93.0
8 %
Central Europe
65.6
45.5
44 %
262.0
165.0
59 %
East Europe
27.2
31.1
-13 %
124.4
124.9
0 %
South & West Europe
45.0
26.4
70 %
169.9
97.1
75 %
The Baltics
8.7
8.2
6 %
37.4
32.0
17 %
North America
51.5
15.3
237 %
164.0
50.7
223 %
Asia-Pacific
26.3
5.4
387 %
92.1
17.8
417 %
Africa
1.7
1.1
55 %
6.7
4.4
52 %
Zinzino
249.5
158.0
58 %
957.2
584.9
64 %
Faun Pharma
6.2
8.2
-24 %
22.2
35.8
-38 %
Zinzino Group
255.7
166.2
54 %
979.4
620.7
58 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
