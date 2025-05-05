CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to a 5-month high of 0.6489 against the U.S. dollar, from last Friday's closing value of 0.6444.Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to more than 1-month highs of 1.7483 and 0.8947 from last week's closing quotes of 1.7529 and 0.8906, respectively.The aussie edged up to 93.48 against the yen and 1.0846 against the NZ dollar, from last week's closing values of 93.41 and 1.0835, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie, 96.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX