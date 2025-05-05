BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to 9-day highs of 0.5994 against the U.S. dollar and 1.8927 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5948 and 1.8993, respectively.Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 86.35 from last Friday's closing value of 86.21.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.86 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX