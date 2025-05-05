Anzeige
Montag, 05.05.2025
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656
Xetra
05.05.25 | 09:04
7,400 Euro
-0,46 % -0,034
Ericsson resolves on an acquisition offer for C shares for the Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV 2025 and LTV 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolutions by the Annual General Meeting 2025, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) expands its treasury stock in order to provide shares for the Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV 2025 and LTV 2024 for Ericsson's executive team and other executives.

The Board of Directors of Ericsson has today resolved, by virtue of authorizations given by the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2025 (the "AGM 2025"), to direct an acquisition offer to all holders of C shares to acquire these shares. The acquisition shall be made during the period May 5 - May 19, 2025 and payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash with approximately SEK 5 per share (corresponding to the quota value of the Ericsson share).

The offer is part of the financing of Ericsson's Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV 2025 and LTV 2024 and includes all 23.1 million C shares which the AGM 2025 resolved to issue to Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") for these programs. SEB have today subscribed for all 23.1 million C shares and informed Ericsson that they intend to accept the acquisition offer.

Once all 23.1 million C shares have been acquired by Ericsson, the Board intends to convert them to B shares. After the conversion, the total number of shares in Ericsson will amount to 3,371,351,735, of which 261,755,983 are A shares and 3,109,595,752 are B shares. Ericsson currently holds 15,579,561 B shares as treasury stock.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-resolves-on-an-acquisition-offer-for-c-shares-for-the-long-term-variable-compensation-progr,c4144941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4144941/3426446.pdf

Ericsson resolves on an acquisition offer for C shares for the Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV 2025 and LTV 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-resolves-on-an-acquisition-offer-for-c-shares-for-the-long-term-variable-compensation-programs-ltv-2025-and-ltv-2024-302445848.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
