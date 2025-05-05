FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 05.05.2025 - 11.00 am- GOLDMAN CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 3400 (3450) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES B&M PRICE TARGET TO 375 (330) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES HALEON PRICE TARGET TO 415 (380) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 593 (574) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES WEIR GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2570 (2520) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS PETERSHILL PARTNERS PRICE TARGET TO 250 (280) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 540 (500) PENCE - 'BUY'dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob