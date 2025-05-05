Norva24 Group AB: Norva24 Group AB acquires Kanal Türpe in Bretzfeld

Norva24 Deutschland GmbH, through KT Kanal Türpe Gerolzhofen GmbH ("Kanal Türpe Gerolzhofen"), has acquired 100% of the shares in Kanal-Türpe GmbH ("Kanal Türpe Bretzfeld"). The acquisition is part of Norva24's growth strategy in Germany and will strengthen Norva24's position in the Heilbronn-Stuttgart metropolitan region. The transaction was completed on the signing date 30.04.2025.

Kanal-Türpe GmbH is based in Bretzfeld, about 150km away from the German Norva24 company Kanal Türpe Gerolzhofen. Kanal Türpe Bretzfeld generates sales of more than EUR 2 million and has solid profitability. The main activity of Kanal Türpe Bretzfeld is the cleaning of pipes and sewers, TV inspection and sewer inspection, as well as the cleaning and maintenance of grease and oil separators.

"What belongs together is growing together. Kanal Türpe Bretzfeld has been a renowned company for 55 years with long-standing customer relationships and well-trained employees. With the acquisition of Kanal Türpe Bretzfeld, we are tapping into further growth potential in the important Heilbronn-Stuttgart region and strengthening our service offering in cooperation with Kanal Türpe Gerolzhofen," says Bertolt Gärtner, CEO Germany Norva24 Deutschland.

For further information, please contact

Bertolt Gärtner CEO Germany +49 151 163 631 99

Henrik Norrbom Group CEO +46 727 08 15 15

Stein Yndestad Group CFO +47 91 68 66 96

