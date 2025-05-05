WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the recalls of Vine Ripe Tomatoes in 14 states, supplied by Hanshaw & Capling or H&C Farms, and repacked and sold by various companies, citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacteria that causes the foodborne illness salmonellosis.Immokalee, Florida -based H&C Farms initiated the recall due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility.Indianapolis, Indiana -based Ray & Mascari Inc. has called back 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes sold by Gordon Food Service Stores; and Lodge, South Carolina-based Williams Farms Repack LLC has called back Tomatoes supplied by Southeast Tomato Distributors from H&C Farms.Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Meanwhile, infection with Salmonella in rare circumstances can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.However, no illnesses have been reported related to the recalled tomatoes to date.Ray & Mascari's affected tomatoes were packaged as 4 tomatoes in clam shell containers with UPC# 7 96553 20062 1, and a master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.The recalled tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.Ray & Mascari was noti?ed by H&C Farms that they were recalling the lot of tomatoes it received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes.Further, Williams Farms Repack's affteced tomatoes were available in sizes; 4x5 2 layer, 60ct 2layer, 3ct trays in the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5x6 25lb, 6x6 25lb H&C Farms Label. The products were distributed between 4/23/2025 to 4/28/2025. They were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors located in the states of: Georgia, North Carolina & South Carolina.The recall was initiated after the on April 29 was notified by Southeast Tomato Distributors that tomatoes supplied from H&C Farms may be contaminated with Salmonella.In the recalls, Ray & Mascari has asked the affected consumers not to consumed them and to discard the product, and Williams Farms Repack has urged its consumers to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX