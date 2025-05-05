BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has indicated that he will reduce the huge hike in tariffs he imposed on China at some point of time.'At some point I'm going to lower them because otherwise you could never do business with them - and they want to do business very much. Their economy is really doing badly. Their economy is collapsing,' he said in an exclusive interview on Meet the Press.During the hour-long Sunday morning public affairs program, he outlined the successes of the first 100 days of his second term, and charted the course for many more victories to come.President Trump sent a clear message that he will not relent in his mandate to secure the nation's borders, rid the country of dangerous criminals, lower prices, end the globalist trade policies that have ripped off American workers and businesses for decades, and Make America Great Again.Responding to questions, he claimed that the U.S. borders are really secure. 'When you say that, doesn't it just sound good after being abused for years by an incompetent President?''Prices are down on groceries. Prices are down for oil. Prices are down for all energy. Prices are down at tremendous numbers for gasoline,' Trump told the NBC News presenter Kristen Welker.Trump vowed that he is committed to deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants. 'We have thousands of people . some of the worst, most dangerous on earth - and I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it.'The U.S. auto industry is going to make a fortune because of the new tariffs, according to the President. 'The head of the union, who was no fan of mine . He's saying, 'Wow, what Trump's done for the automobile, I can't believe it . We've been waiting 40 years for somebody to do what Trump is doing.'Trump insisted that Iran should not possess a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed.On the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, Trump said the Federal agency found $160 billion worth of fraud, waste, and abuse. 'I think he's done an amazing job', Trump said, referring to Elon Musk, the Senior Advisor to the President. 'I think his people have done an incredible job . We're not finished yet . He's leaving behind some very brilliant people.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX