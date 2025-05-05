Regulatory News:

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) announces its partnership with Investing For Purpose (IFP), a Greek initiative that promotes impact investing by matching investors willing to invest long-term capital with start-ups and companies that create positive impact returns for society and the environment.

By joining Investing For Purpose, TITAN gains access to a large and diverse pool of Greek purpose-driven companies seeking funding and can select the ones it wishes to invest in, focusing on the ones relevant to its core business and taking into consideration the priorities of its sustainability strategy, financial criteria, as well as the purposes of IFP's pipeline companies.

The partnership with IFP, which focuses on thematic areas such as environment, circular economy, education, diversity and inclusion and more, showcases TITAN's dedication to supporting initiatives with a positive environmental and social footprint. As part of the partnership, TITAN will also provide the selected companies with mentorship, supporting them to grow and multiply their impact.

Bearing potential benefits from interesting and profitable investment opportunities for TITAN, the Group's partnership with IFP intersects its venture capital initiative, based on which TITAN will invest up to €40 million in the medium term, supporting the scale-up of innovative startups and funds and bolstering its growth strategy. As part of said initiative, TITAN has already invested in six startups and two venture capital funds, forging partnerships that address challenges of the building materials industry and promote sustainable construction.

Commenting on the new partnership, Leonidas Canellopoulos, TITAN Group's Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, noted: "At TITAN, we have always believed in creating blended value, whereby financial returns are combined with measurable positive social and environmental impact. We are hence delighted to be the first listed, multinational group joining IFP's investor community and trust that we too can learn from innovative, impact-driven startups and social enterprises."

For his part, Markos Komondouros, Co-Founder and Partner of Investing For Purpose, added: "Through our community, we seek to bring about a paradigm shift in investing, and we are extremely pleased and privileged to have a group of TITAN's scale and international standing support our vision. Impact investing is developing fast in Greece, and it is gratifying to see leading multinationals actively commit to taking part."

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. TITAN group subsidiary in the UK, Titan Cement UK Ltd, has been proudly serving the English market since 1990. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

About Investing For Purpose

IFP is a Greek initiative that aims to actively contribute to the development and funding of Greek social and environmental impact companies. Funding is achieved through IFP's investor community of banks, corporates, angel investors and family offices, who are looking to manage their investments in a way which aligns with their common values around sustainability and inclusivity. Through its investor community, IFP has already completed nine financings of Greek purpose-driven companies. In addition to making funding available, IFP also aims to help catalyze a shift in the Greek investing community towards the exciting possibilities for impact investing for a sustainable future. Learn more at www.investing-for-purpose.com.

