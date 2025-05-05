WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that he will impose 100 percent tariff on movies made outside the United States.Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform Sunday.The President said he is authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 percent tariff on all movies screened in the U.S. that are produced in foreign countries.The nation's film industry was dying 'a very fast death,' according to Trump.'Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda,' Trump said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX