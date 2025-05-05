Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed its audited year-end financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2024 and it is pleased to provide investors an update on its investments for the period ending April 2025.

Table 1: Olive's Significant Investments

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited) Value

Dec 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Value

Mar 31, 2025(1) Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real Estate Private Equity & Convertible Debenture $1,265,936 $1,259,252 Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $456,720 $1,101,320 Troilus Gold Corp. TLG Precious Metals Public Equity $190,800 $382,500 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base Metals Public Equity $255,780 $371,700 Aurion Resources Ltd AU.v Precious Metals Public Equity $222,075 $292,575 Working Capital and Liquid Investments (3) $1,379,860 $1,394,567 Other Public Equity Investments $1,773,991 $1,695,699 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $836,679 $986,965 Total $6,381,842 $7,484,577 (4)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing prices as of April 30, 2025. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, December 31, 2024. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, December 31, 2024, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and adjustments for current assets and current liabilities. The increase in value for April 30, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "Commodity prices rose strongly during the first months of 2025. Gold rose to fresh all-time highs and copper advanced ~15%. Oil was an outlier, with prices declining ~20%. The seasonal period between January and May is typically strong for the commodity complex. As for the equities, their performance was correlated to the commodities, except for gold equities which significantly outperformed the commodity. This was the most important factor in the increase in value of Olive's investments during the period. At Olive, we remain well deployed into both the larger and the junior resource space, and have continued to reallocate capital into fewer, higher conviction names."

Annual Audited Financials Statements for FY 2024 Released

Operational Summary

The Company's net loss totaled $542,053 for the year ended December 31, 2024, with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.00. This compares with a net income of $630,620 with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The loss is primarily the result of the Company's lower unrealized gain on investments for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the previous year. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's entire investment portfolio had an estimated fair market value of $6,243,328 (cost $9,377,321). Once adjusted for working capital, the Company's Total Shareholder Equity was $6,381,842.

Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share

Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

Total Assets Total Liabilities Net Assets Shares Outstanding December 31, 2024 NAV per Share $6,452,049 $70,207 $6,381,842 109,174,709 $0.059

The primary reason for the discrepancy in NAV reported in the annual financials and that in the Company's press release dated January 10, 2025, relates to a revaluation of the Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures of Guided Therapeutics, Inc. ("Guided") with a principal value of USD$250,000. The debentures are past due, and while the Company is working with Guided to recoup full value, the investment value has been reduced to reflect the current value of the shares that would be received if the debenture was converted.

Update on Future Monthly NAV Disclosure

In response to feedback received from regulatory reviews and to match evolving best practices for issuers such as Olive, the Company will no longer be publishing its NAV monthly. Olive plans to continue providing updates on its investments on a regular basis and will provide NAV updates as part of its quarterly and annual financial disclosure.

The Company plans to release its Q1 2025 financials, and NAV for March 31, 2025, at the end of May 2025.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

For further information, please contact:

