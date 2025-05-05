LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade balance swung to a surplus in March from a deficit in the previous year as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.9 billion in March versus a shortfall of EUR 63.0 million in the same month last year. In February, it was a surplus of EUR 2.11 billion.Exports surged 50.0 percent year-on-year in March, and imports rose only by 30.6 percent.The value of exports to EU member states grew only by 0.4 percent, while those to EU non-member countries jumped by 107.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX