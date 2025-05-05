Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - continued listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, delisting from Euronext Oslo Børs from 25 July 2025

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Gentoo Media Inc. resolved on 13 March 2025 to apply for delisting of the company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs while maintaining the listing of the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The application was approved by Euronext Oslo Børs on 2 May 2025, with the last day of trading on Euronext Oslo Børs on 24 July 2025.

The shares of Gentoo Media have been dual listed on Euronext Oslo Børs and Nasdaq Stockholm since 2019, and the share will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (main list) with the same name and ISIN. The company's share registry will continue in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) after the delisting, with the shares held in Euroclear Sweden mirrored via a nominee account in the VPS. Thus, shareholders are not required to take any action to move their shares in connection with the delisting.

Most banks and brokers have the possibility to trade the Gentoo Media share on both exchanges, and we encourage shareholders to contact your bank or broker if you have any questions relating to the above. Gentoo Media will also help out if there are any questions or requirements.

For further information, contact:

Tore Formo, Company Secretary, [email protected], +47 91668678

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

