MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants, is pleased to report the results from the votes from its shareholders for the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday May 2, 2025 (the ''Meeting'').

Over 16,283,918 shares were voted representing 70.57% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Here are the results of the votes on the matters set out in the management information circular dated March 19, 2025:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees listed in the Information Circular was elected as a Director of the Corporation, Individual results are set out below:



Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Murat Armutlu 15,894,817 97.61% 389,401 2.39% Eric Lefebvre 16,235,309 99.70% 48,910 0.30% Stanley Ma 16,201,575 99.49% 82,643 0.51% Victor Mandel 14,802,154 90.90% 1,482,065 9.10% Dickie Orr 16,169,245 99.29% 114,974 0.71% Claude St-Pierre 16,224,138 99.63% 60,081 0.37% Suzan Zalter 16,239,405 99.72% 44,814 0.28%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Pricewaterhousee Coopers, LLP., was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results are set below:



# Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld 16,341,393 99.77% 37,763 0.23%

3. Advisory vote on executive compensation

The shareholders have approved the following resolution: That, on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Directors, the shareholders accept the Board's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular. Results are set below:

# Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

against 15,191,239 93.29% 1,092,980 6.71%

4. Shareholder proposals #1

The following resolution was rejected by the shareholders: That, the Board of Directors adopts a policy to require the Board Chair to be an independent director and amends the governing documents as necessary. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

against 3,028,972 18.60% 13,254,946 81.40%

5. Shareholder proposals #2

The following resolution was rejected by the shareholders: That, MTY publishes a food waste transparency report that identifies the types and quantities of food in the waste streams across its organization (including related disposal methods) and establishes measurable, timebound food waste reduction targets to regularly report progress toward. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

against 1,211,626 7.44% 15,072,292 92.56%

6. Shareholder proposals #3

The following resolution was rejected by the shareholders: That, MTY adopts "a roadmap with benchmarks" for switching to cage-free eggs. Votes results are set out below:

# Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

against 499,054 3.06% 15,784,864 96.94%

Each of the matters voted at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2025. These can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile for public filings. Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile for public filings.

