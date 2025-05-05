WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $7 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $13.074 billion from $13.072 billion last year.Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $13.074 Bln vs. $13.072 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX