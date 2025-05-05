Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Hits 20 Million Followers on Social Media

Company Leads All U.S. TV News Networks in Per-Follower Social Interaction on Top Social Platforms

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has reached 20 million combined social media followers - a major milestone.

Newsmax also broke records in Q1 2025 and for all of 2024, becoming #1 for all U.S. news networks (broadcast and cable) for per-follower social interaction rate on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Newsmax's reach across social media is huge, with more than five million followers on Facebook, 4.1 million on Truth Social, 3.4 million on X, 2.4 million on YouTube and millions more on other platforms.

These numbers continue to grow as Newsmax garners high engagement from users, according to Amplify, a social analytics service.

On Facebook, Newsmax's per-follower interaction rate was 241% greater than Fox News in 2024.

Newsmax saw even stronger numbers against other competitors, with per-follower interactions 1,580% greater than CNN and 630% greater than MSNBC.

Similarly, on X, Newsmax had a per-follower interaction rate 2,739% greater than ABC News, 526% greater than CBS News, 294% greater than Fox News and 272% greater than MSNBC.

Through Q1 2025, Newsmax social interactions on Facebook reached 27.4 million, up 123% from Q1 2024.

"Reaching 20 million social media followers with the best per-follower engagement in TV news, Newsmax isn't just growing - it's surging ahead as a rising force," commented Corey Clayton, Newsmax's Senior Director for Social Media.

He added, "This milestone proves that our social audience is energized around the Newsmax brand."

Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax CEO, said, "Newsmax is one of the most powerful news brands in America because we have an 'all for all' approach - we provide great content on all major media platforms for all people."

"Our success on social media is just another indication of the great content and news we're providing the public," Ruddy continued.

Newsmax sees social media as a key driver for the success on its cable, OTT and digital outlets.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Newsmax cable channel saw a 50% increase in total audience year-over-year as a recent Reuters Institute study found Newsmax was one of the top 12 news brands in the U.S.

See Newsmax's Reach on Social Media Platforms

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Media, Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-hits-20-million-followers-on-social-media-1023413