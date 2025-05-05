WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skywatchers can enjoy the Eta Aquariid meteor shower when it will peak the night of Monday into the morning hours of Tuesday.The Eta Aquariid meteor shower, which will streak across the night sky following April's Lyrid meteor shower, peaks during early May each year. Known for their speed, the meteors are active this year up to May 21.'The light from the waxing Moon will wash out the fainter meteors this year - expect to see at most 10-15 meteors per hour just before dawn on the morning of the 6th.' said Bill Cooke, who leads NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.'To catch the meteors at their peak, go outside around 2 a.m. local time on May 6 and lie on your back. Look away from the Moon, and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark,' NASA advises. It warns against looking at bright lights, such as cell phone, as this will take the skywatchers' eyes off the sky and ruin their night vision.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX