Aspo Plc: Aspo to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2025 on May 12, 2025

Aspo to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2025 on May 12, 2025



Aspo Plc will publish Interim Report for January-March 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

News conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on May 12, 2025, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast at https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q1-2025.

Questions can be asked after the presentation through conference call connection. In order to receive the phone numbers and a identifier for the conference call, participants are requested to register using this link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051734.

A recording of the event will be available after the event at the company's website aspo.com.





Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

