Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 08:11
4,990 Euro
-2,92 % -0,150
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0405,22015:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 14:22 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2025 on May 12, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc Press Release May 5, 2025 at 3.15 p.m.

Aspo to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2025 on May 12, 2025

Aspo Plc will publish Interim Report for January-March 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

News conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on May 12, 2025, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast at https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q1-2025.

Questions can be asked after the presentation through conference call connection. In order to receive the phone numbers and a identifier for the conference call, participants are requested to register using this link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051734.

A recording of the event will be available after the event at the company's website aspo.com.

Aspo Plc

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.