Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group Enters Strategic Partnership - Secures Largest Order in Company History

Polygiene Group is announcing a strategic partnership with a leading player in products for the healthcare sector. The partnership, representing an annual volume of approximately SEK 30 million, marks a significant step in the company's growth strategy.

This new collaboration is expected to drive substantial revenue growth in the Freshness segment and will strengthen the company's profitability over the coming years. The agreement highlights Polygiene Group's ability to attract internationally leading customers and reinforces the company's position as a key player within its niche market.

"We are very proud to enter into a partnership with a market-leading player in the Health Care sector. This represents a major milestone in the company's history and marks the beginning of a new, expansive phase in our growth journey," says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene Group.

Production is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Polygiene Group is the global leader in antimicrobial technologies. The company treat hard surfaces and textiles to ensure that products are better protected and hygienic, fresh and odor-free. As a leading ingredient brand, Polygiene Group collaborates with over 500 top-class global brands through the Polygiene and Addmaster segments. Polygiene Group provides a wide range of technologies that increase the value of our customers products. The company offers solutions and treatments for products with technologies such as: OdorCrunch, StayFresh, StayCool, Scentmaster, Biomaster and Verimaster. Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

