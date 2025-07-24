Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.). Interim Report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2025

Publication date, July 24, 2025

Temporary market disruption - no impact on long-term strategy

Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 31.9 (36.4), a decrease of 12 % compared to the previous year. The gross margin for the period was 63.0% (65.2 %). EBITDA amounted to MSEK -1.2 (2.6), and cash flow was negative at MSEK -12.6 (5.6). Cash and cash equivalents totaled MSEK 47.4 (54.3).



The quarter in brief

• Net sales amounted to MSEK 31.9 (36.4). The quarter was negatively impacted by currency effects of approximately 7 % compared to the previous year.

• The gross margin amounted to 63 % (65.2 %), with the difference compared to the previous year mainly attributable to currency effects.

• Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK -1.2 (2.6). Excluding exchange rate differences, EBITDA was MSEK -0.2.

• Operating profit after depreciation and before tax (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -2.6 (1.2).

• Cash flow amounted to MSEK -12.6 (5.6), including MSEK -5 in dividends, MSEK -4 in inventory build-up, and MSEK -1 in tax liability payments. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 47.4 (54.3).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

• Polygiene Group AB's Annual General Meeting was held on May 8, 2025.

• The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 0.27 per share and that the remaining funds be carried forward.

• Polygiene Group announces a strategic partnership with a leading player in the healthcare sector.

About Us

Polygiene Group is the global leader in antimicrobial technologies. The company treat hard surfaces and textiles to ensure that products are better protected and hygienic, fresh and odor-free. As a leading ingredient brand, Polygiene Group collaborates with over 500 top-class global brands through the Polygiene and Addmaster segments. Polygiene Group provides a wide range of technologies that increase the value of our customers products. The company offers solutions and treatments for products with technologies such as: OdorCrunch, StayFresh, StayCool, Scentmaster, Biomaster and Verimaster. Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Niklas Blomstedt, CFO. +46 (0) 706 63 21 26, niklas.blomstedt@polygiene.com

Ulrika Björk, CEO. +46 (0) 70 921 12 75, ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-24 08:00 CEST.