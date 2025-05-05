RedChip Companies, Inc.: Atossa Therapeutics and Ainos Interviews Aired on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / RedChip Companies aired interviews with Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) and Ainos, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMD) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, on May 3. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ATOS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/atos_access

AIMD: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aimd_access

In an exclusive interview, Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atossa Therapeutics, appeared on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insights into the company's mission to transform breast cancer treatment through its lead therapeutic candidate, (Z)-endoxifen. As a next-generation selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), (Z)-endoxifen has demonstrated superior potency, broad anti-tumor activity, and a favorable safety profile across multiple breast cancer settings, including metastatic, neoadjuvant, and prevention. Dr. Quay discusses how Atossa's strategic focus on metastatic breast cancer, where current endocrine therapies often fail, positions the company for a potentially streamlined regulatory path and faster patient access. With multiple Phase 2 trials ongoing, a strong balance sheet, and a robust IP portfolio, Atossa is approaching a significant inflection point in its quest to deliver best-in-class endocrine therapy and long-term value for investors.

Jack Lu, Head of Corporate Development at Ainos, appeared on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Ainos' disruptive AI smelltech platform AI Nose. The company is pioneering an AI-powered smelltech solution using its proprietary AI Nose technology, which digitizes scent into Smell ID, with broad application spanning from point-of-care diagnostics, robotics and industrials. In parallel, the company is advancing VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon-alpha therapeutic, in clinical development for oral warts in HIV+ patients and Sjogren's syndrome - two underserved disease areas. Backed by a capital-efficient business model, strategic global partnerships, and a robust IP portfolio, Ainos is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI diagnostics and immune-modulating therapies, targeting multi-billion-dollar market opportunities across human and animal health.

ATOS and AIMD are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

