WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), Monday announced new pre-clinical data for PL9588, a novel melanocortin receptor agonist, for the treatment of for glaucoma, a progressive, often pressure-related disease.The data revealed that PL9588 reduces intraocular pressure via aqueous outflow mechanism, provides retinal neuroprotection independent of Intraocular Pressure lowering, and supports dual-action.The findings, presented at the 2025 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, position PL9588 as a potential next-generation candidate for glaucoma treatment.In the pre-market hours, Palatin's stock is trading at $0.215, down 1.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX