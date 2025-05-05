The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Balfour Beatty 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the Balfour Beatty's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and investments.
Balfour Beatty (Balfour) is a London-based multi-national infrastructure group with business operations across the UK, the US, and Hong Kong. The company reports its business's performance in three segments: Infrastructure Investments, Construction Services, and Support Services. The Infrastructure Investments segment develops and finances both private and public infrastructure projects across the US and the UK.
The Construction Services segment's service portfolio includes fit-out and rail engineering, refurbishment, ground engineering, and building civil engineering. The Support Services segment operates primarily in the UK. It designs, upgrades, manages and maintains highways, rail, and electricity networks.
The report provides information and insights into Balfour's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Balfour's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Partnerships and Investments Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
Company Coverage Includes:
- Versarien
- Causeway Technologies
- Costain
- Kier
- reveal
- Maxwell Geosystems
- Sensat
- Gammon Construction
- BMC
- Procore Technologies
- Esri UK
- Connect Plus
- Egis Investment Partners
- Edge Orbital Holdings
- Osborne
- Skanska and Urban Fox
- BBV
- Vinci
- Scania
- Jardine Matheson
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apsl5t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505221635/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900