WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), a manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Monday said it has launched an offering of $500 million of unsecured Senior Notes due 2035.The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debt under its Asset-Based Lending (ABL) facility.The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers as well aspersons who are outside the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX