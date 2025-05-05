Anzeige
State of LinkedIn Influence: New Data Reveals Key Trends Shaping B2B Content by the Influencer Marketing Factory

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / The professional creator economy on LinkedIn is undergoing a quiet revolution, where content, commerce, and career-building collide. With over 64,000 U.S.-based LinkedIn creators analyzed, it's clear that what was once a platform for résumés and corporate news has transformed into a dynamic ecosystem of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and B2B influencers.

LinkedIn Influencer Guide

LinkedIn Influencer Guide
LinkedIn Influencer Guide by The Influencer Marketing Factory

To spotlight this growing momentum, The Influencer Marketing Factory published The Ultimate LinkedIn Influencer Guide - a data-driven look at trends, challenges, and opportunities on the world's largest professional network. The analysis draws from:

  • A 64K+ profile dataset of U.S.-based LinkedIn creators

  • A deep dive into 9.5K creators with over 3K followers

  • 195 promotional posts and 13K comments analyzed for sentiment

  • A sentiment score of 7.7/10 indicating overwhelmingly positive community feedback

After analyzing its results, The Influencer Marketing Factory narrowed down seven main findings. Which include:

  1. 58% of LinkedIn creators (64K sample) have under 5K followers

  2. Business & Entrepreneurship is the leading LinkedIn content niche, making up 15.6% of creator content (9.5K sample)

  3. Among the Top 100 B2B creators, Images are the top content type (44%), followed by videos (28%) and text (20%)

  4. Across 195 analyzed influencer marketing posts, 73.2% of comments were overwhelmingly positive

  5. 68% of the Top 100 B2B creators are based in the US

  6. On average, about 4.52% of an influencer's LinkedIn posts (based on a sample of 74 influencers and a total of 195 promoted posts) are sponsored

  7. Text promotional posts (making 15% of the total sample) had the highest average likes (369), comments (59), and reshares (30)

To enrich the guide with practical expertise and real-world perspective, we featured insights from leading professionals shaping the LinkedIn landscape. Among them:

  • Dani Markovits, Creator & Community Manager, LinkedIn

  • Brandon Smithwrick, Director of Content & Creative, Kickstarter

  • Vin Matano, Founder, Creatorbuzz

  • Melissa Grabiner, Co-Founder, Jobs Search Accelerator

  • Olivia Owens, Sr. Manager, Creator Partnerships, Teachable

These experts provide invaluable context on what success looks like for B2B creators and how brands can collaborate more meaningfully in this space.

Learn more about our findings in our LinkedIn Guide and gain more insights: Download The LinkedIn Guide (70+ Pages) for free.

About The Influencer Marketing Factory

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands engage with Gen Z and Millennial audiences across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. From strategy to execution, the agency delivers data-driven influencer campaigns and creator economy insights that drive real business results. With a strong track record in both B2C and B2B verticals, The Influencer Marketing Factory is a trusted partner for brands looking to navigate the evolving world of digital influence.

Contact Information

Amy Collins
PR Specialist
amy@theinfluencermarketingfactory.com

SOURCE: The Influencer Marketing Factory



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/state-of-linkedin-influence-new-data-reveals-key-trends-shaping-1023490

