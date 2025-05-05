CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fading hopes of a quick trade deal between the U.S. and China dampened global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday also lingered.Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Major markets in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Australia's ASX 200 shed close to a percent.The six-currency Dollar Index slipped more than half a percent. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined as OPEC+ hikes production. Gold rallied emphatically. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly below the flatline.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,152.50, down 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,643.90, down 0.75% Germany's DAX at 23,255.73, up 0.86% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,596.35, up 1.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,720.75, down 0.64% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,271.75, down 0.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,830.69, up 1.04% (May 2) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,157.80, down 0.97% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,279.03, down 0.23% (Apr 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,504.68, up 1.74% (May 2)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1358, up 0.55% GBP/USD at 1.3327, up 0.41% USD/JPY at 143.66, down 0.89% AUD/USD at 0.6488, up 0.68% USD/CAD at 1.3809, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 99.51, down 0.52%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.333%, up 0.30% Germany at 2.5190%, down 0.04% France at 3.232%, down 0.15% U.K. at 4.5460%, up 1.04% Japan at 1.270%, down 0.86%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $60.44, down 1.39%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $57.37, down 1.58%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,329.60, up 2.66%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,250.54, down 1.23% Ethereum at $1,803.19, down 1.38% XRP at $2.14, down 2.00% BNB at $595.18, up 0.36% Solana at $144.29, down 0.89%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX