LR Health Beauty has been synonymous with the best Aloe Vera quality on the market for over 20 years, and continuously invests in new product innovations to take full advantage of the plant's range of beneficial properties. The majority of the over 60 products are developed and produced directly at the company headquarters in Ahlen. LR has now made a decisive breakthrough in skin care cosmetics with its unique combination of pure Aloe Vera leaf gel and fermented Aloe Vera. The care products with the highest Aloe Vera content therefore not only work in the upper and middle layers of the skin, but also unleash the full potential of Aloe Vera in the deeper layers. The effectiveness of this LR Aloe Via Magic Power Duo has been confirmed by the dermatological institute, Dermatest. All the products tested based on a combination of Aloe Vera Gel and fermented Aloe were awarded the 5-star "very good" seal by Dermatest. The test results* show increased moisture retention (up to 176%), improved and accelerated skin regeneration in the presence of injury, and a reduction in the volume of stretch marks.

Fermentation: Aloe Vera next level

"Fermentation is a refinement process that has been used in the food industry for thousands of years," says Dr. Christian Rößle, Vice President Research, Development Quality at LR. This involves adding bacteria, mould, yeast and even enzymes to products and metabolising them under specific conditions. "LR uses hyperfermentation in the fermentation of Aloe Vera," emphasises Rößle. This takes place in two stages. In the first stage, enzymes are used to break down aloverose, which are long-chain sugar molecules from the dense and strong network of fibre. This is necessary for fermentation to take place.

Yeast is added in the second stage when new, tiny molecules are created that produce a totally new phytocomplex that can penetrate more deeply into the skin layers and ensure increased bioavailability or effectiveness. "The cosmetic composition based on Aloe Vera and fermented Aloe Vera and its use are patent pending," emphasises Rößle.

LR expands its core competence in Aloe Vera

Dr. Andreas Laabs, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LR Health Beauty SE, is proud that LR can once again demonstrate its expertise in Aloe Vera: "I am delighted that we can now offer our partners even more effective products with the unique combination of Aloe Vera Gel and fermented Aloe. We can therefore also promote the success of our independent LR sales partners, for whom the Aloe Vera business is an important part of their daily work."

Confirmed by application tests with the regular use of Instant Emergency Cream Gel over four weeks with test subjects, and a subsequent dermatological assessment in October 2024.

The LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen, Westphalia (Germany), manufactures and distributes high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries.

