Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor extends IFM agreements with Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars has chosen to extend the collaboration regarding IFM services, including broad delivery within property service, workplace services and cleaning.

The agreement is worth some SEK 400 M annually, including an estimate of annual variable volumes. The contract for workplace services and cleaning is extended until 31 December 2028 and the contract for property services is extended until 31 December 2027.

"We are delighted about the renewed confidence. We work closely with Volvo Cars to deliver flexible, cost-effective and sustainable solutions. We look forward to taking our collaboration to the next level," commented Ola Klingenborg, CEO and President of Coor.

Coor delivers a broad portfolio of services to Volvo Cars' plants and offices in Sweden and Belgium. In addition to the extended IFM agreement, Coor also delivers fire service, waste management, process cleaning and process maintenance to Volvo Cars.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.