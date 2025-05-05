Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6NG | ISIN: US30258N1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PN
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 08:10
2,470 Euro
+3,78 % +0,090
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,61018:34
2,4002,58018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FAT Brands Inc.: FAT Brands Announces Drew Martin as Chief Information Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Global Restaurant Franchising Company Hires Seasoned Global IT Executive

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the hiring of Drew Martin as Chief Information Officer. Martin joins FAT Brands with over 35 years of IT experience, delivering impactful results for a wide range of companies-from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth start-ups. Martin will be focused on delivering scalable technological solutions to progress the growth of FAT Brands.

Martin's diverse background includes serving as Senior Vice President and CIO for Jack in the Box and Senior Vice President and CIO for Sony Electronics. Other previous ventures include PepsiCo, leading the digital transformation/supporting the sale of Jenny Craig, and serving as Executive Vice President and CIO of high-growth software start-up Lytx Inc., where Martin led the development of AI product features.

"Drew's vast experience across the consumer landscape will provide great value to FAT Brands as we continue to enhance and strengthen our technology platforms," said Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands. "His deep understanding of digital innovation will be instrumental as we work to elevate our guest experience, streamline operations, and drive long-term growth across our portfolio of brands."

"FAT Brands continues to cement itself as a leader in the restaurant space with its dynamic, growing restaurant portfolio," said Drew Martin, CIO of FAT Brands. "I look forward to identifying new technology opportunities that provide strategic value across our brands and position the company as an innovator within the industry."

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.