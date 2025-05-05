Sabre Corporation: Aeromexico Expands Strategic Partnership with Sabre to Power Smarter Pricing Decisions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced a new agreement with Aeromexico, the Mexico based global airline, to further enhance its retailing capabilities through SabreMosaic. As part of this partnership, Aeromexico will deploy SabreMosaic Air Price IQTM and SabreMosaic Ancillary IQTM solutions to enhance personalization and maximize revenue.

During a successful 14-year partnership, Aeromexico has relied on Sabre as its trusted technology partner to support its strategic vision and long-term growth objectives. With these new advanced AI-driven solutions, the airline will be able to dynamically adapt to evolving market conditions, improve operational efficiency, and provide unparalleled value to customers. SabreMosaic Air Price IQ optimizes airfare pricing using real-time data and AI, while SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ personalizes ancillary offers based on traveler behavior, helping to boost revenue and elevate the passenger experience.

"Sabre has been a key partner in Aeromexico's journey, and we are excited to extend this relationship as we continue to evolve our retailing strategy," said Mario Baez, Vice President, Revenue Management at Aeromexico. "By utilizing SabreMosaic Air Price IQ for dynamic pricing and SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ for personalized ancillary offers, we will ensure a more personalized experience for our passengers while optimizing revenue generation."

Aeromexico -- which recently celebrated 90 years of history and has been named the most punctual airline of 2024 and first two months of 2025 -- is focusing on maintaining operational excellence and elevated customer experience. Sabre, as a strategic partner, is critical in helping Aeromexico to achieve this goal.

"Aeromexico's decision to expand its partnership with Sabre is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence," said Gary Stone Vice President and LATAM Regional General Manager at Sabre. "As the industry continues to evolve, airlines need intelligent, data-driven solutions to remain competitive. By incorporating SabreMosaic AirPrice IQ and SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ into their retailing strategy, Aeromexico is positioning itself for long-term success, maximizing revenue potential while delivering highly relevant and personalized travel experiences."

SabreMosaic is Sabre's revolutionary offer and order retailing platform for airlines, powered by Google's industry-leading AI and Google Cloud architecture. Built for flexibility and speed, its modular and open technology structure enables airlines to dynamically create, sell, and deliver personalized content to travelers. Sabre and Google continue to collaborate on bringing industry-first applications of Generative AI to market, leveraging Google's proven frameworks for training and scaling AI models.

