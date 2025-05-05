WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies mostly traded on a negative note as concerns about the resolution of the trade dispute between China and the U.S. weighed heavily on sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday also contributed to the weak sentiment.Fading Fed rate cut hopes following the solid jobs data on Friday also dampened market sentiment. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a pause by the Fed on Wednesday at 99 percent. It was 97.2 percent a day ago and 92.9 percent a week ago.Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $2.93 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume increased more than 25 percent overnight to $62 billion.Bitcoin declined 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $93,926. It is currently trading 14 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $95,762 and $93,566 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63.8 percent is trading with losses of 0.6 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 13.2 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are a little over half a percent.Ethereum lost 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $1,804. Ether is holding on to gains of 1.1 percent in the past week. Losses however exceed 45 percent till date in 2025. Ether's current trading price is 63 percent below its all-time-high.Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $674 million on Friday versus $423 million a day earlier. The inflows related entirely to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $20 million on Friday versus $7 million on Thursday.4th ranked XRP slipped 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $2.13, around 44 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB gained almost a percent overnight at its current trading price of $596. The price of 6th ranked Solana erased 1.3 percent overnight to $144.65.8th ranked Dogecoin lost 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.1704. DOGE is currently trading 77 percent below the record high.9th ranked TRON gained 0.62 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2496.9th ranked Cardano plunged 4.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.6609. The trading price is 79 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.75th ranked Four (FORM) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 11 percent. 85th ranked Core (CORE) and 79th ranked Walrus (WAL) also gained more than 9 percent in the past 24 hours.62nd ranked Flare (FLR) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 10.4 percent. 97th ranked Ethereum Name Service (ENS) followed with overnight losses of more than 7 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX