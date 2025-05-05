Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WD0 | ISIN: SE0023440748 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PN
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 09:40
0,584 Euro
-17,05 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILEON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILEON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 17:25 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sileon AB: The Letter of Intent with Omnio regarding reverse takeover has been extended

Finanznachrichten News

Sileon AB ("Sileon" or "the Company") announces an extension of the Letter of Intent ("LOI") regarding reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Omnione SA ("Omnio"), a Luxembourg based company, and its largest shareholder DDM Debt AB (publ). The term and exclusivity of the LOI have been extended until 16 June 2025. All other terms and conditions for the Transaction (as further described in the Company's press release regarding the LOI published on 31 March 2025) remain unchanged.

Contacts
Kent Hansson, Chairman of the Board
Kent.Hansson@sileon.com

About Us
Sileon AB (publ) has 20 years of experience in Payments and BNPL and offers innovative and responsible Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) SaaS functionality to lenders. With Sileon's BNPL services, lenders can add BNPL to their existing transactions and operate their own B2B or B2C BNPL business. Sileon operates in a rapidly growing international market with an estimated transaction volume of USD 680 billion globally by 2025. Sileon is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and the company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.