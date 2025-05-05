Sileon AB: The Letter of Intent with Omnio regarding reverse takeover has been extended

Sileon AB ("Sileon" or "the Company") announces an extension of the Letter of Intent ("LOI") regarding reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Omnione SA ("Omnio"), a Luxembourg based company, and its largest shareholder DDM Debt AB (publ). The term and exclusivity of the LOI have been extended until 16 June 2025. All other terms and conditions for the Transaction (as further described in the Company's press release regarding the LOI published on 31 March 2025) remain unchanged.

Contacts

Kent Hansson, Chairman of the Board

Kent.Hansson@sileon.com

About Us

Sileon AB (publ) has 20 years of experience in Payments and BNPL and offers innovative and responsible Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) SaaS functionality to lenders. With Sileon's BNPL services, lenders can add BNPL to their existing transactions and operate their own B2B or B2C BNPL business. Sileon operates in a rapidly growing international market with an estimated transaction volume of USD 680 billion globally by 2025. Sileon is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and the company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.