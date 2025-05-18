Sileon AB: Sileon announces termination of LOI with Omnio

Sileon AB ("Sileon" or "the Company") today announces the termination of the previously disclosed Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Omnio, originally signed on March 31, 2025. The LOI contemplated a potential merger with Omnio and a directed cash share issue to DDM Debt AB.

Following a period of further evaluation and due diligence, the parties have mutually agreed not to proceed with the proposed transaction. This decision was driven primarily by the complexity of the transaction and limited visibility on timing to closing the transaction, mainly due to regulatory causes, which created challenges for both organizations in moving forward.

"While we believed there was strong potential in this opportunity, we believe this is the best decision for both parties moving forward" said Kent Hansson, Chairman of the board of Sileon

Sileon's board of directors is actively evaluating potential next steps and financing options to help facilitate a sustainable and successful path forward for the Company. As part of this process, the Board is maintaining a constructive and ongoing dialogue with the company's principal shareholder.

Contacts

Kent Hansson, Chairman of the Board

Kent.Hansson@sileon.com

About Us

Sileon AB (publ) has 20 years of experience in Payments and BNPL and offers innovative and responsible Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) SaaS functionality to lenders. With Sileon's BNPL services, lenders can add BNPL to their existing transactions and operate their own B2B or B2C BNPL business. Sileon operates in a rapidly growing international market with an estimated transaction volume of USD 680 billion globally by 2025. Sileon is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and the company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Sileon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-18 12:00 CEST.