Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Today, on 5 May 2025, an Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") was held. The general meeting resolved on subsequent approval of the board of directors' resolution to issue units consisting of new shares and warrants. A summary of the resolution follows below. The general meeting was held at Hotel Riverton in Gothenburg and by way of postal voting. All resolutions were passed in accordance with the board of directors' proposals as presented in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a subsequent approval of the board of directors' resolution on 14 April 2025 on a new issue of not more than 358,495,816 shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders, whereby the share capital may increase by not more than SEK 14,339,832.64. The resolution was unanimous. The subscription price amounts to SEK 3.32 for each unit, corresponding to 0.83 SEK per share, which at full subscription provides the Company with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 298 million before deduction of issue costs. The record date for receipt of unit rights is 16 May 2025. Subscription of units with unit rights shall be made by cash payment during the subscription period from and including 20 May up to and including 3 June 2025. Application for subscription of units without unit rights shall be made during the same period. For more information on the board of directors' resolution, see the Company's press release published on 14 April 2025.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the CEO of the Company to make minor formal adjustments of the above resolution, to the extent necessary for the registration of the resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se

Fredrik Aaben, CFO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se