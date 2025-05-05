Bufab AB: Record date for the split of shares in Bufab AB (publ) confirmed

At the Annual General Meeting of Bufab AB (publ) ("Bufab") on 24 April 2025, it was resolved to split the company's shares (a so-called share split), whereby each existing share will be split into five shares. In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has now resolved that the record date for the split will be 12 May 2025.

The last day of trading in the Bufab share prior to the split is 8 May 2025 and the first day of trading in the Bufab share after the split is 9 May 2025. This means that the share price as from and including 9 May 2025 will reflect the effect of the split.

The share split will increase the total number of shares in the company from 38,110,533 to 190,552,665. The split means that the quota value of the share will change from approximately SEK 0.0144 to approximately SEK 0.0029.

As a result of the split, the shares in Bufab will change ISIN code as of 9 May 2025. The new ISIN code is SE0025010671.

The share split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and no action is required by the shareholders. The new number of shares is expected to be registered on the securities account or share deposit of each shareholder by 13 May 2025.



This information is information that Bufab is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-05 at 17.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Pär Ihrskog

CFO

+46 370 69 69 00

par.ihrskog@bufab.com

About Bufab

Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.