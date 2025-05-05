THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 10, 2025, to approve the 2024 financial statements and to authorize an increase in capital-raising capacity to more than 10 billion euros to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company s

Ordinary General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024

Extraordinary General Meeting to increase the Company's capital raising capacity to more than €10 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, May 5, 2025: The Board of Directors of The Blockchain Group (ISIN code: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the « Company »), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, held a meeting on April 29, 2025. The Board has decided to hold an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM CET, to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year 2024 and to increase the Company's capital raising capacity to an envisaged amount of €10 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. As communicated on April 30, 2025, a presentation containing an explanation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on its website: https://www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/news-financial-information/

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting notice was published on May 5, 2025, in the BALO ("Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" - Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements) and will be available on the Company's website.

Approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024

At the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 10, 2025, shareholders will mainly be invited to vote on the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as on the appropriation of earnings disclosed on April 30, 2025.

Acceleration of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

During the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 10, 2025, shareholders will be invited to vote on granting financial delegations to the Board of Directors to authorize the issuance, with and without pre-emptive rights, of a considered amount of €10 billion in share capital (including issuance premium), equity securities, and/or debt securities convertible into equity, such as convertible bonds.

"This Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting provides us with the opportunity to accelerate further our Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy focused on increasing bitcoin per share over time, while continuing to develop our operational activities", said Alexandre Laizet, Deputy CEO and Director of Bitcoin Strategy of The Blockchain Group.

* * *

About The Blockchain Group (ALTBG)





The Blockchain Group is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. EURONEXT Growth Paris

Ticker: ALTBG

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALTBG.PA

Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP



Contact:

communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication Investors

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr Media

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99

Financial information - The Blockchain Group

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. It may not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or certification under the local regulations.

