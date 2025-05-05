Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
WKN: 861114 | ISIN: US6937181088 | Ticker-Symbol: PAE
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 08:47
78,99 Euro
-0,06 % -0,05
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PACCAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACCAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,1978,5710:37
78,1978,5710:37
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2025 21:14 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Kenworth Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Federal Way, WA

Finanznachrichten News

TACOMA, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Papé Kenworth proudly announces the opening of a new state of the art full-service dealership in Federal Way, WA, expanding its commitment to exceptional customer service and equipment support throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Papé Kenworth State-of-the-Art Facility in Federal Way, WA

Papé Kenworth State-of-the-Art Facility in Federal Way, WA

In celebration of the grand opening, Papé Kenworth invites customers, partners, and community members to an Open House on May 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 31825 32nd Ave. S., Federal Way, WA 98001. Guests can tour the facility, meet the team, and learn about the comprehensive services offered at the new location.

This new facility, strategically located along the I-5 corridor, spans nearly 73,000 square feet, sitting on 12 acres to accommodate the growing needs of trucking operations in the region. The expansive property includes a 34,600 square foot shop featuring 23 service bays, a fully enclosed wash bay, and a dynamometer-all in service of streamlining diagnostics and maintenance for our customers.

The Federal Way location is staffed by experienced industry experts, including 32 service professionals, 20 parts specialists, and 14 body shop technicians, all ready to help customers maximize uptime and keep them moving.

With its comprehensive parts department and top-of-the-line service shop, the new Kenworth facility is designed to handle anything from complex repairs with quick turnarounds to major equipment upgrades. The dealership offers new and used truck sales, rentals, leasing, and support for all major truck and trailer manufacturers.

With this expansion, Papé Kenworth demonstrates its dedication to providing consistent, quality customer service and fleet solutions that customers throughout the region rely on every day, now with greater convenience and capacity for the trucking community in South Puget Sound.

"This new facility was built to meet our customers' evolving demands across the Pacific Northwest," said Mitch Hatfield, General Manager. "With expanded service capacity and greater parts availability, we're better equipped than ever to keep our customers moving and their fleets running strong."

About Papé Kenworth

Papé Kenworth has been your dedicated partner in trucking and transportation. With 29 locations and an extensive service and parts network, you can count on Papé Kenworth to be your trusted partner for the resources and top-quality vehicles you need to navigate clean energy solutions and regulations. Papé Kenworth is proud to offer the latest innovations in electric trucks. These cutting-edge vehicles reduce emissions and provide efficient and reliable performance for your transportation needs.

About Papé Group

Papé is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For over 85 years, Papé has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and consistent, quality customer service. This fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. As the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products, Papé makes good on providing customers with end-to-end solutions.

Contact Information

Estelle Tedrick
Account Manager
estelle@fpwmedia.com

.

SOURCE: PAPÉ GROUP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/correcting-and-replacing-pap%c3%a9-kenworth-opens-new-state-of-the-art-faci-1023781

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
