Montag, 05.05.2025
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
WKN: A1XDTV | ISIN: NL0010696654
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 19:37
14,050 Euro
+7,50 % +0,980
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 22:10 Uhr
199 Leser
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

~ uniQure to host inaugural earnings call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 05, 2025N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs will report first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Friday, May 9, 2025. Management will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. As the Company advances its pipeline and AMT-130 toward a BLA submission and potential commercialization, uniQure is initiating quarterly earnings calls to provide regular updates on progress and to enhance engagement with the investment community.

The event will be webcast under the Events & Presentations section of uniQure's website at https://www.uniqure.com/investors-media/events-presentations, and following the event a replay will be archived for 90 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone. If you are joining the conference call, please dial in 15 minutes before the start time.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B - an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS:FOR MEDIA:
Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile: 339-223-8541
c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

