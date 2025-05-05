WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $1.41 billion, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $4.54 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 81.8% to $4.048 billion from $2.227 billion last year.Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.41 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.83 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.048 Bln vs. $2.227 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX